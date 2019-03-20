WATCH: Robber returns money to woman after seeing her bank account balance

By InqPOP |March 20,2019 - 09:27 AM

Last February 16, a woman named Li was robbed by a man wearing a black jacket and wielding a knife. The incident happened when the victim was withdrawing cash from an ATM in Guangdong city of Heyuan, China.

As shown in the video, Li gave the crook her money withdrawal worth 2,500 Yuan (that’s approximately 19,000 PHP). The robber then forced her to check her ATM balance.

When he saw that the woman had no money left in the bank, the felonious man returned the cash to her and then, smiled and left.

Li was left standing in the ATM booth in complete shock. According to the Straits Times, the victim was willing to hand over all her money to the robber, in an effort to avoid a physical altercation.

However, this incident came with serious consequences for the suspect. At the moment, the man remains in the custody of the local police – despite the praises he received from people online. A netizen even dubbed him as the “world’s kindest crook.”

Watch the full video of the incident below:

 

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.