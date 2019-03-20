Compostela, Cebu road mishap kills 2 men

By Paul Lauro and Morexette Marie B. Erram | March 20,2019 - 10:03 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two men died after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a yellow-colored passenger bus at 5:15 a.m. today, Wednesday, March 20, in Barangay Canamucan, Compostela, a town 30.1 kilometers north of Cebu City.

The victims were identified by the Compostela Traffic Enforcement Agency as Earl John Monsanto Gitgano and Christian Romo Gorre.

Initial findings from the Compostela Traffic Enforcement Agency showed that Gitgano and Gorre were on board a motorcycle and were bound north for Danao City, about 23 kilometers from Compostela, when the incident happened.

They collided into an incoming passenger bus, which was bound for Cebu City, after they made a sudden U-turn along the highway.

The passengers on board the bus were unharmed, the report said./ elb