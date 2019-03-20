NBI recovers porn materials, other contents from ‘destroyed’ phone of Silawan’s murder suspect

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cybercrime Division of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI -7) has recovered the contents of the cellphone belonging to the 17-year-old boy who was tagged as the primary suspect in the gruesome killing of Christine Lee Silawan.

Initial findings from NBI-7 showed that the suspect’s cellphone, which was reportedly destroyed, contained several pornographic materials such as videos and photos, according to a source who declined to be named for lack of authorit to speak to the media.

NBI-7 is currently conducting a DNA examination on the clothes worn by the suspect to gather more evidence and information that could fortify the murder case that the agency has filed against him.

The agency is now the lead investigating team to solve the murder of 16-year-old Silawan, whose mutilated body was found in a vacant lot in Lapu-Lapu City on March 11, 2019./elb