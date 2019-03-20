Barangay tanod graduates Cum Laude in civil engineering

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Janryl Judilla Tan, 23, has proven once more that poverty is not a hindrance to achieving great things.

Tan, Sangguniang Kabataan treasurer who at the same works as a tanod (village watchman) of Barangay Kalubihan in Cebu City, did not only manage to finish an engineering course but graduated with honors

This afternoon, March 20, 2019, Tan proudly walked up the stage of his alma mater as he graduated Cum Laude, with a degree of Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Cebu.

Cebu Daily News Digital learned of Tan’s feat from Barangay Kalubihan SK Chairman Patrick Louanne Caballes who, in a message on Tuesday, who shared the success of their SK treasurer who also works as their barangay tanod.

“Actually he is a shy type person; he doesn’t mingle that much,” Caballes said of Tan.

Knowing Tan since 2012 ,Caballes saw his potential and was convinced to invite him to run as SK treasurer and the stars did align when Tan won the post in the SK elections last year.

“He accepted my endorsement but before that he keeps on asking about unsay work description, tayg di siya ka fulfill and a lot more. However I dont have any second thought in choosing him as my treasurer kay he has this leadership skill and the same time a follower,“ said Caballes.

Even with an income of only P6,000 a month working as a barangay tanod and serving as SK treasurer, Tan still managed to get himself thorugh college.

Coming from a broken family and having to sleep in a small corner of the barangay hall just to make it day by day, Tan sure did come a long way.

“I just hope and pray that all youth will have the mindset like Janryl na pursue whatever dreams or goals they have,” said Caballes.

He added: “Makaya man na motrabaho’g tarong so I hope na katong mga nawad-an ug paglaom sa life will continue, katong mga na blind sa family problems to be enlightened, and those na mga snatchers and rugby boys na mag usab and… change their lives…”

More importantly, said Caballes, Tan has shown that whatever one wishes to be in the future does not depend on other people but on how much hard work a person puts in to achieve his aspirations. /elb