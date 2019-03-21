Harden scores 57, but Grizzlies still beat Rockets in OT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — James Harden scored 57 points but the Memphis Grizzlies outlasted Houston 126-125 in overtime Wednesday night (Thursday morning, Philippine Time), handing the Rockets only their second loss in the last 14 games.

Mike Conley scored 35 points for Memphis and Jonas Valanciunas had a career-best 33, including the game-winning free throw with less than a second left.

Valanciunas made the first of two free throws with 0.1 seconds remaining after he was fouled by Clint Capela under the Grizzlies basket. The clock ran out after Valanciunas, who also had 15 rebounds, missed the second foul shot.

Harden scored 15 during a 17-2 fourth-quarter burst that helped the Rockets tie the game at 115 at the end of regulation. Harden’s three free throws with 4 seconds left tied it.

Conley ended the night 12 of 23 from the field, including 6 for 9 from outside the 3-point arc. Valanciunas made 10 of 19 shots from the floor and was 13 of 17 at the foul line.

Harden, who added eight assists, scored 28 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Chris Paul had 18 points and seven assists for Houston, which had won three straight. Capela added 14 points and 10 rebounds.