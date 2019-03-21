PDP-Laban ‘supporter’ nabbed with loaded gun during HNP’s Cebu rally

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A Cebuano supporter of the administration party PDP-Laban was arrested after police found out that he was carrying a loaded firearm outside the Mandaue City Sports Complex on Thursday morning, March 21.

Senior Superintendent Julian Entoma, chief of Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), identified the suspect as Nelson Lim, who is in his 30s, and a resident of Talisay City, Cebu.

Entoma said Lim was about to enter the Mandaue City Sports Complex where the senatorial candidates of Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) and the political alliance’s leader, presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, are holding their campaign rally.

“During sa frisking, nakita nga may dala siyang armas. Gipaabri iyahang bag, unya nakuhaan nga naa siyay dala nga .45 caliber pistol with seven live ammunition. Nag ask ang police if naa siyay papeles nga maipakita pero wala man,” said Entoma.

“Ni-claim siya nga supporter siya pero di pa siya mo estorya nganong nag dala siya ug armas,” he added.

Entoma said that Lim will face not only face a formal complaint for carrying a loose firearm but also for violating the election gun ban.

At least 280 policemen were deployed in the areas near and around the Mandaue City Sports Complex to ensure peace and order during the campaign rally of HNP, according to Entoma.

As of 5 p.m., the MCPO recorded at least 12,000 individuals who flocked to the venue and witnessed the event. /