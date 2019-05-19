Motorcycle rider injured after colliding with ambulance in Busay

CEBU CITY, Philippines—An ambulance from Pinamungajan town, midwest of Cebu, figured in a road mishap in Barangay Busay in Cebu City while en route to bring a patient to the hospital past 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 19.

Police Master Sergeant Edgardo Bicoy, traffic investigator of the Mabolo Police Station, said initial investigation revealed that the ambulance was traversing a blind curve in Barangay Busay when the motorcycle, which appeared to have been in the wrong lane, collided with the ambulance.

The ambulance was driven by John Carlo Pono, 34, and was about to bring a patient to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center when the incident happened.

Neither Pono nor the patient, however, was injured from the incident, and they continued on to their destination.

Meanwhile, the motorcycle driver, 22-year-old Christian Tedlos, sustained several wounds to the head and body because he was not wearing a helmet, Bicoy said.

Tedlos was brought to the VSMMC in another ambulance which responded to the accident.

He was declared by doctors in a stable condition at the hospital./dbs