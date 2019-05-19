Gwen to Capitol admin: Refrain from closing ‘midnight’ deals, appointments

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The camp of Governor-elect Gwendolyn Garcia has warned the present administration against issuing policies that would “obstruct the policies, undermine and embarrass” the incoming administration in Capitol.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, May 19, Garcia’s legal counsel said incumbent Governor Hilario Davide III should refrain from filling in vacant positions in the Capitol offices in order to give Garcia the liberty to designate people who are in line with her policies and plans.

“Basically, the outgoing governor’s role from now on until the inauguration is merely just to prepare for the orderly transfer of authority to the incoming governor. He should not do anything to obstruct the policies of or undermine, embarrass his successor,” said lawyer Manolette Dinsay, one of Garcia’s legal counsel.

Dinsay is part of the transition team appointed by Garcia to oversee the transition of responsibilities in the Capitol offices in preparation for Garcia’s inauguration at noon on June 30.

CDN Digital tried to reach Davide for his comment on Garcia’s warning. However, the governor has not issued a statement as of press time.

On Monday, May 20, Dinsay and other members of the transition committee will deliver a letter to Davide warning the latter that the governor-elect will not honor any “midnight deal or appointment” when she assumes office.

In a previous interview, Garcia said that she would be looking into the “faithfulness and loyalty” of some individuals since she relinquished the gubernatorial post in 2013 in choosing designating positions.

“Ever since my term ended as governor of Cebu in June 2013 and during those 6 years, I have seen those that have betrayed me and those that have stayed loyal to me at their expense nga mismo sila niantos pod. so, this time around, I will take that into consideration – the faithfulness, the integrity, and the loyalty that those who stayed with me have shown when things were bad,” Garcia said.

“Kahibawo ko karon, everybody loves a victor. Daghan na pod kaayog moingon nga, ‘Daug gyud ta,’ pero karon na lang. So, lahi na siguro ko karon,” she added.

A day after the elections, May 14, Garcia through her counsels also warned the Capitol administration against bidding out for sale of 14 province-owned lots.

The governor-elect has also repeatedly said that the ongoing construction of the P1.3-billion Capitol Resource Center should better be halted because it was not part of her program of government.

/dbs