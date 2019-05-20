Davide on Garcia’s letter: Insulting and unnecessary

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Foul and unnecessary. This was the reaction of outgoing Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III on a letter which Governor-elect and outgoing third district Representative Gwendolyn Garcia sent to his office this morning to warn him against making any midnight appointments or deals.

“This is not necessary for her to remind me. As a public official, kahibaw na ta ana,” Davide said in a press conference held earlier today, May 20.

“Nainsulto ko. Gihilasan ko sa tenor sa letter,” the governor added.

(I felt insulted. I did not like the way the letter was worded.)

Three members of Garcia’s transition team – lawyers Manolette Dinsay, Lito Astillero and Frank Eduard Dinsay V – visited the Governor’s Office at the Capitol at 9:35 a.m. today to hand Garcia’s letter to Davide’s office staff.

They arrived shortly after Davide met with members of the Capitol Transition Committee that consists of Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Provincial Director Jerome Gonzales and capitol department heads.

Davide personally met Garcia’s lawyers and shook hands with them before they left the Capitol.

In her letter, Garcia warned Davide against making any midnight appointments, deals, contracts and transactions.

“I am serving notice that any appointment and/or deals, contracts and transactions entered into during the transition period will not be honored by me,” said Garcia’s letter.

Davide said that the reminder was unnecessary especially since he already gave instructions for Provincial Administrator Mark Tolentino to coordinate with Garcia’s transition team so they can prepare all the documents that will have to be turned over to the new administration.

Gov. Davide will formally vacate the governor’s office at noontime of June 30 to give way to Garcia’s assumption. He will also report to the legislative department and assume the functions of the vice governor. /dcb