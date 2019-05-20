Cops linked to drug suspect’s mauling cleared, sent back to their posts

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It’s now back to work for the police officers reassigned to the Cebu City Police Office while they were investigated for their alleged role in the mauling of drug suspect Eddie Basillote.

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Chief Royina Garma said in a press briefing that the investigation of the eight police officers had already been done, and there had been no sufficient evidence to support the claims that they were the ones who beat up Basillote.

With the results, Garma has sent back the police officers to their respective posts in the Talamban Police Precinct.

“Ibabalik ko (I’ll bring them back) , and there’s nothing wrong with that, as long as there is proper coordination with the station commander, and there is approval and clearance from me” said Garma.

Garma said that this was crucial for them to continue their war against illegal drugs.

Garma also said that the allegations against the police officers could be used against them.

“Nalipay pala sila sa pagissue sa memo. They are taking advantage. Magiging intense ang ilang operations,” she said.

(They were happy when we issued the memo. They promise to conduct more intense operations against illegal drugs.)

She also warned the public to be more vigilant of suspicious activity in their communities especially since most of the drug suspects were pushers, who would not look like the common pushers.

“Wala kaming mga report nga these people are involved in illegal drugs. Kung titingnan ninyo, hindi sila mga addict, mga maayos ang bihis,” she said.

(We have not received reports that these people being involved in illegal drugs. If you could see, they are not addicts, they have proper grooming.

She encouraged the public to report immediately any suspicious activities in the barangay to the barangay captains or the police./dbs