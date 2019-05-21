Alvarez not giving up on death penalty, divorce bills

MANILA, Philippines – Former speaker Pantaleon Alvarez is far from giving up on his pet bills as he vowed to refile proposed laws reimposing the death penalty and instituting absolute divorce and dissolution of marriage in the Philippines.

“Yes, so with the dissolution of marriage, civil union and other amendments sa (in) family code to respond to the changing times,” the Davao del Norte 1st District congressman told INQUIRER.net when asked if he would refile the death penalty and divorce bills in the incoming 18th Congress.

Alvarez, who was reelected as representative of the district after he defeated outgoing Davao del Norte Gov. Anthony del Rosario, is also seeking to regain the speakership.

The staunch Duterte ally had filed House Bill No. 7303 which sought to institute absolute divorce and dissolution of marriage.

The lower chamber approved it on third and final reading on March 19, 2018, but the Senate did not act on it.

On March 7, 2017, the House also gave its nod to House Bill No. 4727 seeking to reimpose capital punishment for heinous drug-related offenses.

It likewise did not prosper in the Senate.

The death penalty was suspended through Republic Act No. 9346, which was signed in June 2006 by then President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. (Editor: Gilbert S. Gaviola)