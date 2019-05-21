Mandatory drug testing in schools: PDEA, PNP tells DepEd to take charge

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Since they have the expertise to deal with school children and the youth, the Department of Education (DepEd) should be tasked to implement the planned random drug testing among high school students, said Leia Albiar, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Albiar said that drug test among the youth is a delicate matter that should be left for DepEd to do.

“Under na siya sa DepEd. Lahi man gud nga environment ang schools,” Albiar said in an interview this morning, May 21.

(The implementation of drug tests (among high school students) is under the DepEd. The environment in schools is different.)

PDEA’s participation, Albiar said will be limited to providing the needed drug testing kits and recording the outcome of the random drug testing.

Like PDEA, Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that the police will not be involved in the drug testing of high school students.

But he insisted on the need for the conduct of random drug testing among high school students because they are now being targeted by drug traders.

The young ones are also easier to rehabilitate because they are still in their formative years, Sinas said.

Aside from organizing drug testing in schools, Sinas also urged school administrators to monitor the activities of their students and report any suspicious behaviors to the police.

School officials and teacher are also encouraged to organize anti-drugs education and prevention campaigns in their respective schools.

Albiar said that DepEd’s responsibility is not only be limited to the conduct of drug testings. The agency should also make sure that students who test positive for illegal drugs use will be made to undergo rehabilitation in a safe and less traumatic atmosphere. /dcb