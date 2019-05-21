Sagbaf, Team Baso chalk up wins in CUBA Simmer League

Cebu City, Philippines—SAGBAF and Team Baso emerged victorious in the CUBA Summer League 2019 on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Capitol Parish gym.

Sagbaf claimed its second straight win after it defeated the Warriors, 84-71.

Jason “The King” Chan led a balanced offensive by Sagbaf with 19 points.

Five different players scored in double figures for the winning side with Alison Sandro adding 15, former pro Teroy Albarillo and Kevin Labay putting up 12 each while Oliver Sanoy had 10.

Mark Panerio and Jabby Bautista paced the Warriors with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

In the second game, Team Baso came all the way back from a 22-point deficit to defeat Regent BP, 72-67.

Nikki Dominguez led the stirring comeback as he piled up 32 points.

THE SCORES

FIRST GAME

SAGBAF (84) Chan 19, Ehpie 15, Albarillo 12, Labay 12, Sanoy 10, Cuyos 6, Soque 5, Jimenez 3, Rama 2

WARRIORS (71) Panerio 12, Bautista 11, Paradiang 11, Juezan 10, Bacalso 8, Dy 7, JRamas 6, Chua 4, Cabigas 2

SECOND GAME

BASO (72) Dominguez 32, Salcedo 11, Bartolaba 11, Raffy 8, Chaddy 4, Budzkie 3, Virgil 3

REGENT BP (67) Gabales 25, Bragat 11, Miñoza 9, Baron 6, Cristanly 5, Osorio 4, Miñoza 3, Ong 2, Israel 2. /bmjo