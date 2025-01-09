Michael Rama still in the 2025 Cebu City ballot released by Comelec

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dismissed Mayor Michael Rama remains in the thick of the fight for Cebu City mayor in next year’s polls after his name was still included in the list of candidates released by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on January 8.

This comes after the Supreme Court issued a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against the Comelec’s disqualification order, allowing Rama to run pending the Court’s review.

On Wednesday, Comelec unveiled the 2025 ballot face templates for Region 7 with the official roster of candidates vying for key positions in Cebu City.

Among the candidates is dismissed Mayor Michael Rama, whose disqualification by the Ombudsman remains in limbo following legal interventions.

The Supreme Court en banc issued a TRO on October 22, 2024, effectively halting the enforcement of Comelec Resolution No. 11044-A, which disqualified Rama from seeking public office due to their dismissals by the Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman’s decision included a penalty of perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

The High Court has ordered the Comelec to comment on the petitions challenging the resolution within a non-extendible period of 10 days. “The implementation of the disqualification order is put on hold while the Supreme Court reviews the cases,” stated the Court’s announcement.

The Cebu City ballot lists candidates for the first and second districts, covering positions for Member of the House of Representatives, Mayor, Vice-Mayor, and eight Sangguniang Panlungsod seats per district.

Cebu City North District

Member, House of Representatives

De los Santos, Mary Ann (LP)

Del Mar, Cutie (NPC)

Lerios, Bert (IND)

Ong, Franklyn (LDP)

Mayor

Archival, Nestor (BOPK) (LP)

Co, Julieto (IND)

Garcia, Raymond Alvin (PFP)

Rama, Mike (BARUG)

Ruiz, Yogi (KBL)

Vice-Mayor

Daluz, Joey (PFP)

Hontiveros, Dondon (BARUG)

Osmeña, Tommy (BOPK) (LP)

Member, Sangguniang Panlungsod

Aballe, Edgar (PFP)

Aguipo, Mae-Anne (LAKAS)

Alcover, Jun (PFP)

Andales, Bebs-BOPK (LP)

Archival, Nice-BOPK (LP)

Arcilla, Alvin-BOPK (LP)

Biton, Titing (LAKAS)

Bontuyan, Glena (PFP)

Buanghug, Maria Pino (BARUG)

Cadungog, Jijing-BOPK (LP)

Dizon, Alvin-BOPK (AKBYN)

Garganera, Joel-Panday (PFP)

Go, Harold Kendrick (PFP)

Gordon, Mac-BOPK (LP)

Guardo, Ailien (PFP)

Herrera, Ernesto II (PFP)

Iroy, Niceforo (KBL)

Labella, Boy-BOPK (LP)

Labella, Edgardo-Jaypee (PFP)

Lauron, Rey (LAKAS)

Mabatid, Niña (AKSYON)

Medalle, Mat Eric-BOPK (LP)

Millan, Rex Idol (LDP)

Ombaijn, Boomboom-Gyle (IND)

Osmeña, RJ (PFP)

Otaduy, Lary (KBL)

Pepito, Winston (PFP)

Ralota, Mike (IND)

Ranche, Ren-Ranche (IND)

Resch, Jessica Fresh (LAKAS)

Wenceslao, The Big Man (LAKAS)

Cebu City South District

Member, House of Representatives

Abellanosa, Bebot-BOPK (IND)

Rama, Edu (LAKAS)

Member, Sangguniang Panlungsod

Abella, Michelle-BOPK (LP)

Abella, Pie (PFP)

Abella-Cabatino, Nobie (LAKAS)

Abellana, Win-Win (PFP)

Abellanosa, Jose-BOPK (LP)

Abellanosa, Opel (PFP)

Alcoseba, Raf Rocky-BOPK (LP)

Alcoseba, Ramon (BOPK) (LP)

Balingit, Bonel (KBL)

Barrete, Wifiman (LAKAS)

Berido, Susan Jaca (IND)

Buendia, Vic (IND)

Cabarrubias, Bobcab-BOPK (LP)

Cabido, Ali (IND)

Cania, Yvonne (PFP)

Castillo, Jerone (IND)

Cuenco, James (PFP)

Eran, Harry (LAKAS)

Espina, Francis (LAKAS)

Gabuya, Jungabs-BOPK (LP)

Gealon, Rey-Kasikas (PFP)

Guardo, Jeson (PFP)

Gutobat, Rom Regala (IND)

Kintanar, Omar Abangan (KBL)

Labella, Eugene (PFP)

Labra, Paul-BOPK (LP)

Maranga, Emman (KBL)

Ocampo, Boyet-BOPK (LP)

Oliva, Renil (KBL)

Osmeña, Ian-BOPK (LP)

Osmeña, Renato Junjun (PFP)

Pesquera, Joy (LAKAS)

Rama, Mikel (BARUG)

Salahuddin, Arlene (KBL)

Tello, Aldem (IND)

Tumulak, Dave (AKSYON)

Veridida, Abdon Jr. (IND)

Zafra, Phillip (LAKAS)

