Lone bettor in Mandaluyong bags Ultra Lotto P314-M jackpot

MANILA – A lone bettor from Metro Manila is ushering in 2025 as a multimillionaire after winning the P314-million Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot in Sunday night’s draw.

In a statement on Monday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the Ultra Lotto winner placed his bet at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City and hit the winning numbers 36-46-16-19-23-27.

The total jackpot prize was P314,591,292.80.

The bettor has one year to claim the prize at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City. He needs to present the winning ticket and two valid identification cards.

READ:

Lotto winnings of more than P10,000 are subject to a 20 percent tax.

PCSO said prizes not claimed within a year shall be forfeited.

Meanwhile, 22 other Ultra Lotto bettors won P120,000 each for hitting five out of the six winning digits; 1,470 will get P2,000 each for four correct digits; and 33,697 will settle for P100 each for three correct digits.

The Ultra Lotto 6/58 is drawn every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

The PCSO urges the public to patronize the games as a large portion of the revenues goes to the government’s charity programs. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP