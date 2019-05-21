Vergara’s triple-double helps Batch 1999 chalk up a victory

Cebu City, Philippines—Batch 1999 leaned on the incredible triple-double performance of Haresh Vergara to carry them past 2002-2003, 89-61, in the Don Bosco Cebu Alumni Basketball Athletic Association last weekend at the Don Bosco Gym in Pleasant Homes, Punta Princesa.

Vergara dominated the entire game as he piled up 25 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists to help give his team its fifth win in six games, good for second place in Division 1.

In another Division 1 game, Lito Navarro had 31 points, three boards and four assists to push the Inglorious Batches past 2001, 75-60, and improve to an even 3-3 (win-loss) record.

In Division 2, 2016 defeated 2017, 79-64, as Rae Duque had 13 points and five rebounds.

More importantly, the win allowed 2016 to gain a tie for first place in Division 2, right alongside 2004-2005.

In other games, Perseus Anog had 17 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks to help 2018 win over 2007, 70-64. Chito Solis also flirted with a triple-double, compiling 21 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and a whopping six steals in 2008-2009’s 58-54 win over 2015. /bmjo