PNP: No proof that Huawei is involved in espionage

MANILA, Philippines — There is no proof that technology giant Huawei is engaged in espionage for the Chinese government based on the initial findings of the Philippine National Police-Anti Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG).

PNP Spokesperson Police Col. Bernard Banac said on Tuesday that the initial findings were based on investigation conducted in coordination with counterpart law enforcement agencies in other countries.

“Sa ngayon wala po tayong nakikitang ebidensya na magpapakita or magpapatunay na may ganito ngang pang-e-espiya ang Huawei (As of now we do not see evidence that will prove Huawei is engaged in spying activities),” he said.

But according to Banac, the PNP-ACG has yet to release a consolidated report on its investigation on the technology player from China.

Banac said that while Huawei is a major sponsor of the PNP-ACG’s 6th National Anti-Cybercrime Summit in March, it is not involved in any other projects of the PNP.

“Ang sponsorship ay limitado lamang doon sa paglaunch ng activity (Its sponsorship is limited to the launch of the activity),” he said.

Banac also distanced from the issue on Huawei’s alleged link to the ongoing trade war between China and the United States. He said the PNP is only concerned about investigating the alleged security threats.

PNP chief Police General Oscar Albayalde ordered the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management in April to “look into” allegations that Huawei was spying for the Chinese government.

Albayalde’s order came almost two months after United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during his visit to the country, said the world should have its “eyes wide open” to the risks of adopting the tech giant’s telecommunication infrastructure. (Editor: Eden Estopace)