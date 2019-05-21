Policeman ambushed near Mabolo Police Station

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A policeman was shot dead by still unidentified gunmen near the intersection of A. Soriano Street and Juan Luna Avenue Extension in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City on Tuesday afternoon, May 21, 2019.

Police Captain Delfin Bontuyan was on board his Yamaha N-Max motorcycle when shot by still unidentified men who, according to a witness, were on board two motorcycles. Bontuyan, who was identified through the identification cards in his wallet, suffered gunshot wounds to his head and body and died on the spot.

The shooting happened just a few meters from the Mabolo Police Station.

According to relatives of Bontuyan who arrived the crime scene minutes after the shooting, the slain policeman came from a hearing at the Cebu City Hall of Justice at the Qimonda IT Center before he was killed.

Michael Añora, the driver of the taxi where Bontuyan’s body fell on after the shooting, said the perpetrators, who were on board two motorcycles, rained the policeman with bullets just when the traffic light in the intersection turned green.

Bontuyan, fell down with his head leaning on Añora’s taxi.

As of 5 p.m., the body of Bontuyan was already pulled out from the crime scene by personnel of a funeral home.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, who arrived at the crime scene after Bontuyan’s body was already pulled out, posted on his Facebook page that Bontuyan is the father of Christine Claire Bontuyan, who was among the youth leaders who complained of allegedly being harassed by the police during the election period.

“The father of the girl who make (sic) this post about being harrassed by both Barandog’s men and Garma herself was murdered today.

His name is Captain Delfin Bontuyan, retired PNP. Yesterday, he was approached by CIDG who asked him what his relationship is to Christine Bontuyan, who was harassed by police during election day,” Osmeña wrote.

According to a CDN report in July 2016, Bontuyan was part of 28 policemen relieved and sent to war-torn areas in the country. /bmjo