Cebu City Council calls on DPS, candidates to help clear campaign materials left in the city

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Council has asked the Department of Public Services (DPS) to help clean up the campaign materials left from the May 13, 2019 local and national midterm elections.

A resolution authored by the Councilor Sisinio Andales said that the various campaign materials that are still posted around the city needs to be cleared already.

Andales also asked the candidates of the recent elections to help clean the streets in accordance to the request of the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

“Candidates should be responsible enough to help the Cebu City Government in cleaning up our streets and public places, including private properties from election materials,” said

Andales also requested the DPS to conduct a clean-up drive to commence the clearing of the campaign materials in order to return the city back to its pre-election state.

The City Council approved the resolution on Tuesday, May 21, during their regular session.

The Comelec has previously requested the local government unit (LGU) to help clean up their localities after the elections.

The Comelec is generally in charge of the clean up but due to the volume of campaign materials in the city and lack of manpower, the Comelec urged the LGU to do their part. /bmjo