Dawn fire razes warehouse in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The warehouse of a trucking service provider in Barangay Tejero was razed by an early morning fire on Thursday, May 23.

Senior Fire Officer 2 Roger Dabalos, the investigator of the fire, said they are looking at possible electrical short circuit as the cause of the fire.

Authorities are yet to identify the owner of the warehouse.

Dabalos said the warehouse contains buckets of paints, foam and plastic items that were supposed to be transported to Matiao Transport Services, Inc., which is located along Benedicto St. in Barangay Tejero.

The Mabolo Fire Station received the alarm at 2:18 a.m. and raised it to second alarm at 2:20 a.m.

The fire was declared under control at 2:24 and fire out at 3:26 a.m.

Dabalos said the fire did not spread to nearby establishments because of the high firewall surrounding the warehouse.

“The warehouse was completely burned down but it was contained because of the firewalls on both sides of the warehouse,” Dabalos said.

Authorities estimated the fire damage to be worth P50,000.

However, Dabalos said the amount only covers the estimated value of the razed structure and does not account yet the value of the items stored in the warehouse. / celr