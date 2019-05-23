Cebu’s Rondina to be feted anew 

Cebu City, Philippines—The awards just keep on coming for Cebuana volleyball star Cherry “Sisi” Rondina.

This as the energetic volleybelle from Compostela, Cebu, is set to receive the SportsVision Volleyball Player of the Year award during the 2019 Chooks-to-Go Collegiate Awards on Monday, May 27, 2019, at the Amelie Hotel in Malate, Manila.

The graduating hitter Rondina wrapped her fifth and last playing year with the University of Santo Tomas (UST) by completing an amazing three-peat in beach volleyball, giving UST its first gold medal in UAAP Season 81.

The pride of Compostela also delivered the Espana-based squad’s fourth sand court crown in five years while capturing for herself her fourth Most Valuable Player award.

The 5-foot-6 Cebuana then turned her focus on indoor volleyball as she led the rookie-laden Tigresses back to the Finals for the first time in eight years in a showdown with a well-experienced Ateneo de Manila University side.

UST came a win away from ending a nine-year title drought but eventually bowed down to the Lady Eagles in three exciting games.

Nevertheless, Rondina’s heroics all-season long earned her the indoor volleyball MVP award, UST’s first in 12 years, to become the second person to capture the highest individual recognition in beach and indoor volleyball on the same season since Far Eastern University’s Wendy Semana did the feat 11 years ago. /bmjo