Central Visayas guns for 4th straight PRISAA national basketball title

By Mars G. Alison | May 24,2019 - 07:43 AM

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Central Visayas senior basketball team will be vying for its fourth straight title in the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games this Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Almendras Gym here.

This after the CV hoopsters demolished Region 9, 89-65, Thursday night, May 23, 2019, still at the Almendras Gym.

Melvin Botuhan topscored for Central Visayas with 20 points.

An altercation happened in the fourth quarter that resulted to the suspension of two players from Region 9 and one from Region 7.

Central Visayas will contest the title against Calabarzon who won over Western Visayas.

The team is manned by the 13-time Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and beefed up by hoopsters from PMI Colleges Bohol and Holy Name University (HNU).

The team is coached by Jonel Maglasang.

Aside from Botuhan, Green Lancers in the CV lineup are Froiland Maglasang, Jimpaul Amistoso, Jancork Cabahug, Gabriel Cometa, Gileant Delator, Sheldon Andre Gahi, Michael Heinrich Maestre, Ted Saga, Jesiel Tarrosa, and Kenneth Brillo.

From PMI are Feljun Caduyac and Adrian Bonao and the lone HNU player Glenn Joseph Valero. / celr