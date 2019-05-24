Central Visayas vies for PRISAA National Boys Volleyball title

By Mars G. Alison | May 24,2019 - 09:43 AM

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The Central Visayas boys volleyball team remains to be the only volleyball team in contention for a title in the ongoing 2019 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games.

This after the team manned by spikers from University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), University of San Carlos (USC) and University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) and coached by Cecil Jorojot advanced to the championship via a 2-1 defeat of Bicol Region, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the University of Mindanao (UM) Matina.

The CV boys had a sluggish start and lost the first set, 22-25. They, however, recovered in the second set, 25-17, and went on to win the deciding set, 25-19.

They will face Western Visayas for the title, Friday, May 24, 2019, still at UM.

The CV boys advanced to the semifinals after conceding just one of their five elimination games.

They won against Region 2, Region 10, Region 9 and Region 12 and lost to Calabarzon.

Players from USPF are Charles Valiente, Zander Iverson Rizaga, Kobe Bryan Rizaga, Ken Lester Manlique, Kent Jeffrey Labrador, Khean Fritz Cabaron, John Kevin Barro and Mathew Ervin Acaso.

The reinforcement from USC are Vincent Jericho Lauron, John Ray Sonico, Jan Marc Solon and June Wilfred Yungco while from USJ-R are Rico Academia Jr. and Jelord Talisayan.

The men’s team bowed out in the quarterfinals after losing to Calabarzon while the women’s and girls’ teams lost their semifinals games and will instead vie for bronze.

The women’s team lost to Western Visayas while the girls lost to Northern Mindanao. / celr