Two habal-habal drivers die in Friday morning shooting incident

By Paul Lauro and Delta Letigio | May 24,2019 - 01:20 PM

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu, Philippines – – Two habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) drivers died in a shooting incident in Barangay Basak around 10:30 a. m. this Friday, May 24.

Police Senior Master Sargeant Rowel Cutanda, the lead investigator of the case, identified the casualties as Junny Sollano and Rolando Castillas, who were both members of a habal-habal association in the barangay.

Cutanda said Sollano, the president of the habal-habal association, and Castillas reportedly had a standing feud resulting to Castillas shooting Sollano along the Basak-Marigondon road.

A policeman in the vicinity, Police Corporal Jacinto Sagarino, saw the shooting incident and immediately responded to the scene.

Sagarino said Castillas pointed the gun at him prompting him to shoot the suspect immediately in self-defense.

Both Sollano and Castillas died on the spot.

Police are looking into the motives of personal grudge on the reason why Castillas shot Sollano. / celr