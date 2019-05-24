Comelec to 2019 candidates: Encoded, not handwritten, statements of contributions and expenditures

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Commission on Elections (Comelec) reminded the candidates of the recent May 13, 2019 elections that their Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE) should be submitted in encoded format as handwritten SOCEs will no longer be acceptable.

Lawyer Marchel Sarno, Cebu South District election officer, said this new mandate from the national Comelec is to ensure that the SOCEs of the candidate will be machine readable.

Unlike in the past when handwritten SOCEs were accepted by the Comelec, this year handwritten SOCEs will not be admissible to them.

The form has to be downloaded from the website, www.comelec.gov.ph.

The document in the Comelec website is in the spreadsheet format and the form can be filled up digitally.

Available in the website are other forms for the SOCE attachments as well such as Special Power of Attorney for Candidates, Authority to Incur Expenditures, Authority to Receive Contributions, Notice of Public Rally, Statement of Expenses on Public Rally, and Report of Contractor and Business Firms.

Sarno warned that the candidates who will not be able to comply with the SOCE may face consequences such as perpetual disqualification or cancellation of accreditation of a political party.

Candidates who won the elections but failed to file their SOCEs cannot assume office on June 30.

He urged the candidates in Cebu City, whether they won or lost the election, to file their SOCEs before the deadline on June 13.

The SOCE must contain all the finances and expenditures spent by a candidate in the recent elections. Local candidates must submit their SOCEs in the Comelec office where they filed their Certificates of Candidacy.

Candidates who withdrew before the campaign period no longer need to file the SOCE. / celr