‘Bikoy’ BP shoots up; gets admitted to hospital–PNP chief

MANILA, Philippines — Peter Joemel Advincula, who claimed to be “Bikoy” in the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos, was admitted to the Philippine National Police (PNP) General Hospital in Camp Crame on Friday after his blood pressure shot up.

“Nagshoot up yung BP (blood pressure) niya na 130 over 90, at parang ang sinabi nya nahihilo raw sya, so pinahospital muna namin sya, probably kailangan nyang magpahinga,” PNP chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde said.

The PNP chief said that Advincula was rushed to the hospital initally after complaining of dizziness.

“I think actually naka-hospital sya based from the feedback that I got,” Albayalde said in a press conference at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

He said the situation of Advincula is being evaluated by doctors, whether he could be discharged already from the hospital.

In a series of videos, Advincula initially linked President Rodrigo Duterte’s family and allies in illegal drug activities.

However, on Thursday, Advincula recanted his allegations, saying those were lies orchestrated by the Liberal Party (LP) and by Senator Antonio Trillanes IV. (Editor: Jonathan P. Vicente)

Follow us: @inquirerdotnet on Twitter | inquirerdotnet on Facebook