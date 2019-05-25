Netizen’s OOTD for the election posts go viral

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Along with the heat of the elections last May 13, 2019, one stood out because of his #OOTD (outfit of the day).

A post went viral on the day of the midterm elections in Clarin, Misamis Occidental that wowed voters and netizens.

Kevin Nano, 25, a freelance hair and makeup artist, showed everyone that one can still be fashionable while exercising one’s right to vote.

In the pictures, Kevin posed like of a high fashioned model wearing his black one piece swimsuit with a black cover-up, partnered with some killer heels.

“I felt bored at that time… thinking of what to do… then mi sud sa akong mahiwagang utok nga mo vote ko mag outfit ing ato! And them boom! Nahugyaw among skwelahan gibutaran! Hahahaha,” said Nano to CDN Digital.

(I felt bored at that time, thinking of what to do. Then an idea struck me to just dress up. And when I reached the school everyone was in awe of how I looked.)

Kevin frequents Cebu because he has relatives living in Danao City, and he has a number of clients who want to be glammed by him, that’s why he considers Cebu as his second home.

With the mesmerizing OOTD, he shared that voters in the precinct were speechless and some even wanted to take pictures with Kevin.

“Overwhelmed ko sa reaksyon sa mga taw.. hahaha magpa pic pa unta ko nga nag perma and nag vote… nya mi exit man dayun gud ko kay naa koi commitment,” he said.

(He was overwhelmed with the reaction of the people, I was planning to have my picture taken while I was voting and signing but I was in a rush because I have an appointment for that day.)

The post as of May 25, 2019, at 11:43 a.m has already reached 4,500 comments, 23,000 shares, and 40,000 reactions.

In his post, he captioned it with a short exchange of conversation between Kevin and his mother.

“ Mama: aha ka uy

Me: To make democracy work, we must be a nation of participants, not simply observers. One who does not vote has no right to complain. We must vote for hope, vote for life, vote for a brighter future for all of our loved ones. The vote is the most powerful nonviolent tool we have.

#Halalan2019”

Read more: Election day in Cebu in photos

The post generated a lot of reactions from netizens who praised Kevin for breaking the ice during the elections. /END