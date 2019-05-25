Macki’s Carwash edges Fatima CRV to win Labangon hoops tourney title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Macki’s Carwash nipped Fatima CRV, 94-91, to capture the title in the Barangay Labangon Basketball Association 1st Conference 2019 on Friday at the Barangay Labangon gym.

Macki’s got off to fast start but had to hold off a comeback attempt late in the game to clinch the win and hoist the trophy. At the forefront of their attack was Jason “The King” Chan, who racked up 20 points and was named as the season and finals MVP. He also made it to the Mythical Five.

Ope Abellana had 15 points while Dave Lim added 14 markers to help Macki’s capture the title.

Mike Cinco led Fatima with 33 points./dbs