Labella, Garcia vow to work together for Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor-elect Edgardo Labella and Provincial Governor-elect Gwendolyn Garcia and Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayas (PDP-Laban) allies promised to work together for the betterment of Cebu during their Unity and Solidarity meeting on May 25.

Labella was joined by Vice Mayor-elect Michael Rama and other Partido Barug-PDP Laban councilors, incumbent and elected, as representatives of Cebu City.

Garcia, together with One Cebu Provincial Board Members, incumbent and elected, represented the Province of Cebu for the meeting.

As allies, Labella and Garcia promised the Cebuanos that they would work hand in hand in solving the various problems in Cebu including traffic, garbage, flooding, and water shortage.

Labella said he was confident that President Rodrigo Duterte would keep his promises of boosting the infrastructure projects of the city that he was the one sitting as chief executive of Cebu City.

In turn, he promised that he would fulfill the visions of the President for Cebu hand in hand with Garcia.

“This is not just for us. This is for the future generations if we realize the visions that we have. I am very optimistic even with the roadblocks and bottlenecks along the way, as long as we work together,” said Labella.

For Garcia, she said that she would work with Labella to make Cebu number one again and make it a place that the present generations would be proud of.

She said that Cebu would showcase its best especially on 2021, when the country would once again look to Cebu for the celebration of the 500th year of Catholic Presence in Philippines.

“All in God’s perfect timing,” said Garcia.

Garcia said that she and Labella would work to make Cebu better so when 2021 comes, the world would be “astounded” of Cebu’s development. /dbs