Last call for entries to the 69th Palanca Awards

The Carlos Palanca Foundation, Inc., the sponsor and organizer of the 69th Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature, is reminding aspiring authors to submit entries for this year’s literary contest before the May 31, 2019 deadline.

This year’s edition of the country’s longest-running and most prestigious literary contest is accepting entries in all of its 22 categories:

Novel and Nobela categories

English Division – Short Story, Short Story for Children, Essay, Poetry, Poetry Written for Children, One-act Play, and Full-length Play

Filipino Division – Maikling Kuwento, Maikling Kuwentong Pambata, Sanaysay, Tula, Tulang Para sa mga Bata, Dulang May Isang Yugto, Dulang Ganap ang Haba, and Dulang Pampelikula

Regional Languages Division – Short Story-Cebuano, Short Story-Hiligaynon, and Short Story-Ilokano

Kabataan Division – Kabataan Essay and Kabataan Sanaysay

Kabataan Essay: “ At a time when spreading of misinformation is getting common, what can you do to help people, especially the youth, search for the truth?”

Kabataan Sanaysay: “ Sa panahon na laganap ang pagkalat ng maling impormasyon, paano mo matutulungan ang mga tao, lalo na ang kabataan, na hanapin ang katotohanan? ”

Participants may submit only one entry per category. Entries should have been published between June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2019. Unpublished/unproduced works may also be sent as an entry in the contest.

For the Novel and Nobela categories, works should have been published within a period of two years prior to May 31 submission deadline but unpublished works may still be submitted.

Only unproduced works may be sent as entry in the Dulang Pampelikula category. A work which has been awarded a prize in another contest before 6p.m. of May 31 is disqualified from the contest.

Contest rules and official entry forms are available at Palanca Awards’ official website, www.palancaawards.com.ph

Entries may be submitted personally or via courier at the Palanca Foundation office at Ground Floor, Greenbelt Excelsior Bldg., 105 C. Palanca Street, Legaspi Village, Makati City. All submissions must be printed copies. The Carlos Palanca Foundation will not accept online or email submissions for all categories.

All winners will be honored in a special ceremony later this year. Contact the CPMA office at cpmawards@gmail.com or at (632) 843-8277 for further inquiries and other concerns. Ask for Leslie B. Layoso or Ester Alfaro./dcb