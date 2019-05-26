Mango desserts and treats for the weekend

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu, Philippines — We were showered with mangoes during the first ever Mango Festival at the Mactan Newtown this weekend and we could not help but get creative about what else we can do with all those sweet fruits.

In celebration of the first ever Mango Festival in Cebu, here are some of the best mango treats you can enjoy with your family and friends.

Mango sago. With the right mixture of sweetness, tanginess, and creaminess, consider this dessert as your comfort summer food. Mix your mangoes with milk, and sago and you are ready to dive in to another world.

Mango float

What’s a family gathering without the ever-famous, mango float. Stack Graham crackers in a glass pan, place sliced sweet mangoes on top with condensed milk and cream and then do the stacking again until your pan can’t take it anymore. Finish off with crushed Grahams for extra texture. Chill for at least four hours before enjoying. But if you made it say in the evening, wait until morning to devour it; it’s so much better!

Mango Shake

Talk about a summer cooler. Mix fresh mangoes with milk, crushed ice and sugar in a blender and you’re good to go! If you can, use metal, bamboo or paper straws to devour this tasty drink. Ditch the plastic straw if you can for a treat that is both refreshing to the body and to the environment.

Mango ice cream/ gelato

This can be a tedious task but if you actually search the online sphere, there are several ways to make ice cream that won’t hurt your budget or take so much of your time. Think about it as a family or barkada bonding. But… if you are not up to it, there’s always ice cream tubs for sale in the supermarket. Some gelato stands also sell them so go ahead and indulge.

If you’re up to going out of the house then the Mactan Newtown is the place for you on a Sunday afternoon.

You still have until 9 p.m. to catch the first ever Mango Festival at the Mactan Newtown today, Sunday, May 26.

There are freshly-picked mangoes, mango-inspired desserts, and mango-flavored treats everywhere so if you’re a mango fan, then heaven is definitely here on earth. / celr