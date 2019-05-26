Megaworld to open Mactan World Museum in its Lapu-Lapu township

LAPU-LAPU City, Philippines — Megaworld Corp. plans to include a museum in its integrated townships in a bid to promote local culture and tourism which would, in turn, can drive more traffic into its developments.

In an interview with Noli Hernandez, Megaworld Cebu Properties Inc. president, he said that the museum would be named as the “Mactan World Museum.”

Hernandez was referring to Megaworld’s Mactan Newtown, the township in Mactan where the museum would be integrated.

It will also be launched in 2021, exactly 500 years after Ferdinand Magellan arrived in Cebu.

The museum will also focus on the events surrounding the Battle of Mactan, given its proximity to the Lapu-Lapu and Mactan Shrine.

Megaworld is the real estate arm of the Alliance Global Group, Inc.

Aside from the museum, the “La Victoria Global Residences,” a condominium building named after the first ship that successfully circumnavigated the globe will also open in 2021.

Gelana Asis-Dimpas, Department of Tourism in Central Visayas (DOT-7) chief tourism operations officer, said that this was a great move towards drawing tourism traffic, especially in maritime tourism.

Aside from museums, Megaworld has also been putting up art installations across its integrated townships to promote arts and design, building destinations that promote tourism./dbs