PHOTO GALLERY: Grand Ritual Showdown of the 12th Rosquillos Festival in Liloan, Cebu

LILOAN, Cebu, Philippines — The festival that showcases the famous pastry of this northern Cebu town is now on its 12th year and has gathered seven contingents for its grand ritual showdown on Sunday, May 26.

The 12th Rosquillos Festival of Liloan town, a first class municipality in northern Cebu and located 23 kilometers from Cebu City, started off with a street parade at 3 p.m. that started at the Manila Memorial Park.

Here are some scenes from the grand ritual showdown:

Pundok sa Nagkahiusang Liloanon (Barangays Tayud, Catarman and Calero)

Tribu Jubaynon (Barangay Jubay)



Tribu Lungsoranon (Barangay Poblacion)

Tribu Panaghiusa (Barangay Cotcot)

Refresh this page for updates.