Christine Bontuyan recounts story of family helped by her father

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Christine Claire Bontuyan took to social media her message to her slain father, Police Captain Delfin Bontuyan.

In a post on her Facebook account published past 2 a.m. on Sunday, May 26, Christine recounted the story shared by one of the visitors at her father’s wake.

Christine said “someone” visited their house and asked if she could hug her to which Christine allowed.

Christine said the visitor revealed that she is the daughter of a fireman, who was shot 12 years ago in Barangay Banilad.

“When she heard about what happened to you, she said she felt a flashback of what happened to her father, and that she just had to come visit you. She shared that you have greatly helped their family since her father’s demise. And that they’re all thankful to and for you,” Christine wrote in a message to her father.

Even though she did not know the woman who visited her father’s wake, Christine said the encounter showed how her father was willing to lend helping hand without seeking any recognition.

READ: Policeman ambushed near Mabolo Police Station

READ: Police pursue ‘four men’ in Bontuyan murder

Captain Bontuyan was an operative of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) prior to his reassignment in 2016. His last assignment was in Sulu Provincial Police Office.

“That’s just one account of the many I’ve yet to know, and I may never know. You’ll never read this, maybe, but just in case, by some miracle you do, know that this world has become a better place because you once walked its earth,” said Christine.

READ: Christine Bontuyan to police: Do your job and find out who did this to my father

Captain Bontuyan was shot dead on Tuesday afternoon, May 21, at the intersection of Pope John Paul II and A. Soriano Avenues in Barangay Mabolo while on his way home from attending a hearing in Branch 13 of Cebu City Regional Trial Court (RTC).

His wake is now held at their residence in Barangay Talamban. He will be laid to rest on Thursday, May 30. / celr