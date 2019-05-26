Barangay Poblacion’s futuristic concept wins grand prize in Rosquillos Festival’s Grand Ritual Showdown

LILOAN, Cebu, Philippines — Play of lights and future sights of this town were the main tickets which led to the victory of Tribu Lungsoranon in this year’s Rosquillos Festival’s Grand Ritual Showdown on Sunday, May 26.

Tribu Lungsoranon, the contingent from Barangay Poblacion, depicted a Liloan town with modern buildings, a bullet train, passenger vessels in their five-minute performance in line with the town’s slogan of charging forward.

“Nigamit mi og daghan nga lights (We used a lot of lights) because lights are symbols of progress and modern technology. We wanted to show that there is so much that Liloan can do and achieve beyond rosquillos,” said Marvey Caño, choreographer of Tribu Lungsoranon.

Tribu Lungsoranon, which bested six other contingents in the competition, brought home P300,000 in cash prize and P1 million worth of projects for their barangay.

Tribu sa Nagkahiusang Latabanon of Barangay Lataban, the defending champion in the festival, settled as the first runner-up this year followed by Tribu sa Nagkahiusang Liloanon of the cluster of Barangays Catarman, Calero and Tayud as second runner-up; Tribu Panaghiusa of Barangay Cotcot as third runner-up and Banay Jubaynon of Barangay Jubay as fourth runner-up.

The runners-up brought home P500,000 worth of projects for their barangays and cash prizes.

Rosquillos Festival is one of the festivities anchored on the town’s celebration of the feast of its patron, San Fernando El Rey, which is held every May.

This is the 12th year of the festival since it started in 2008.

The festival kicked off with a street dancing competition at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 26.

Rosquillos Festival is also the reigning champion of Cebu province’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo Festival of Festivals which was last staged in August 2012.

Rosquillos is the name of the locally-made cookies with distinctive flower edges and a hole in the middle that Liloan is famous for.

In an interview, Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco told CDN Digital that the festival is a testament of the collaborative efforts of the barangays towards creating a more progressive Liloan.

Aside from Mayor Frasco, the festival was attended by all municipal officials, Fifth District Representative-elect Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco and Board Member-elect Andrei Duterte. / celr