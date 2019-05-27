Tabal places 14th in Ottawa Marathon

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebuano marathon Olympian Mary Joy Tabal placed 14th in the Ottawa Scotiabank Marathon in Ottawa, Canada held on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Tabal clocked two hours, 49 minutes and 57 seconds, an improvement from her time of 2:55 in the National Milo Marathon last December in Ilocos.

Tabal has been training in Tokyo, Japan since March in the hopes of once again qualifying for the Olympics which will be held in Tokyo in 2020.

It was in the 2016 edition of this race that Tabal qualified for the Rio Olympics wherein she placed 8th back then.

Tabal, however, failed to do that this time as the Olympic qualifying time has been set at 2:29. / celr