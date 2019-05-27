Biggest tapioca dessert served in first Cebu Mangoes Festival

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu, Philippines — Cebu has outdone itself one more time as it showcased the making of the “biggest mango sago (tapioca) dessert in the world” on Sunday, May 26, at the Mactan Newtown.

The country’s biggest serving of mango sago was unveiled during the first Cebu Mangoes Festival.

It was made by Chef Richard Hao along with culinary students of the University of San Jose Recoletos.

Chef Hao said almost 300 kilos of mangoes, 50 liters of milk with sugar and 30 kilos of sago to make the mango sago.

The mango sago mixture has a combined weight of 200 kilos.

It took Chef Hao and the students five hours to finish making the mango sago, which was shared to everyone who participated in the festival.

Noli D. Hernandez, president of Megaworld Cebu Inc., said that all the mangoes used during the event, especially the ones used in making the mango sago, were freshly picked from the mango trees in Mactan Newtown.

Hernandez said mango sago was a hit to the festival participants and showcases one of the best products that Cebu can offer. / celr