Unveiling of FIFA-standard artificial turf in Cebu being eyed in September 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Before the year ends, Cebu City may have a Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA)-standard artificial football turf.

This as the Dynamic Herb Sports Inc. looks to unveil Phase 1 of the Dynamic Herb Borromeo Sports Complex in the last quarter of the year.

According to Ugur Tasci, the managing director of Dynamic Herb Sports Inc. which owns the stadium, said they are looking hold a soft opening of the first phase in September 2019.

The stadium which they started working on last October 2017 has two phases—phase 1 being the artificial football turf and phase 2, an arena.

“For soft opening I think we will be ready late September, but no promises, it’s not definite. When I say dry run for soft opening, maybe we will finish hopefully from the main entrance. I want that people know that they’re entering a sports complex,” said Tasci.

Tasci gave the media a brief tour of Phase 1 on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

The complex is located along the Cebu South Coastal Road of the South Road Properties (SRP) just a few meters from Gaisano Capital in SRP but is a part of barangay Inayawan of Cebu City.

“This month we want to open but unluckily, we couldn’t keep our promise, or it’s not the promise but the target. And, this is my first project, so I was thinking everything was very easy,” Tasci explained to the media.

For the soft opening, Tasci explained that he wants the parking area to be set up and the road going inside the complex be paved.

Tasci, who also owns Leylam FC, one of Cebu’s successful football men’s team, added that he also wants the lockers, comfort rooms, showers and water fountain to be completed for the soft opening.

And, they also plan to put up a net to prevent the balls from going out of the area.

Phase 1 completion would mean that a scoreboard and the 500 proper seating capacity bleachers are already installed. And, that is when the phase 1 will be officially opened to the public.

The place could already be rented out after the soft opening.

According to Tasci, other sports could also use the turf such as rugby, baseball, American football frisbee, among others, as long as it will not damage the field.

“I don’t want to give a sub standard field,” said Tasci.

Work on phase 2, which is the arena, will start once phase 1 is completed.

Tasci also shared that the Dynamic Herb Borromeo Sports Complex is the name of the entire stadium.

The name of phase 1 and arena will depend on sponsor as they are looking for naming sponsors for the artificial turf, for the scoreboard and bleachers. /bmjo