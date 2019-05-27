Get to know Visayas’ bet to the Mrs. Philippines World 2019 pageant

A 45-year-old Cebuana single mother and talent agency owner will be the Visayas’ representative in the upcoming Mrs. Philippines World 2019 to be held in Paris, France.

Aida Patana confirmed to Cebu Daily News Digital that she was chosen by Butz Alcancia, the pageant’s national director, to join the national selection.

“Pirmiro na ulaw ko nga mo apil pero Paris is my dream place to travel. Opportunity sad ni nako to meet new people ma daog man o pildi,” Patana said.

(At first I was shy to accept the offer but somehow I want to join because Paris has been my dream destination. This is also an opportunity for me to meet new people.)

The pageant will take place on October 26, 2019. Patana will be battling other Filipina married women from across the globe.

The grand winner will officially represent the Philippines to the upcoming Mrs. World 2019.

Mrs. Philippines World is Patana’s first major pageant after she finished first runner-up during the Queen of Mandaue 2010.

Patana will be trained by Kagandang Flores (KF) Cebu while her gown will be designed by master couturier Cary Santiago.

She is now learning how to do the catwalk and preparing for the question and answer portion.

Another reason why Patana has decided to accept the challenge in representing the Philippines is because she wants to inspire and provide a livelihood program for the single mothers.

Patana, an owner of a talent agency in Cebu, has five children and two grandchildren.

“Grabe kaayo akong naagian. Daghang ups ug downs akong life. I am a mother and father to my children,” she said.

(I experienced a lot in life, the ups and downs. I am a mother and father to my children.) /bmjo