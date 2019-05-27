Magpale hopes programs for women, children will continue under new administration

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The home for children in conflict with the law (CICL) and development center for women in Cebu City are among the programs that outgoing Vice Governor Agnes Magpale hopes the new administration will continue.

Magpale, who chairs the Provincial Council for Women and Children (PCWC), said the centers are testaments to how far they have gone with the move to empower women and children.

Cebu province is running a development center for women in Barangay Lahug in Cebu City and My Home, a child care facility in Barangay Tayud, Consolacion intended for CICL from age 11 to 14 years old.

“I hope the new executive will not cut that [the support to the development centers]. For the longest time, I have been asking for a women and children development center and finally, we already have one,” Magpale said in an interview on Monday, May 27.

Magpale said Cebu is one of the few provinces in the country that has “very functional centers” intended for CICLs and for abused women and children.

“I hope ma-continue na kay we worked hard to have that and it’s not a waste of money. There was no amount of money wasted [on these projects],” the vice governor said.

Magpale said the new administration can review the policies that the PCWC and the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) followed in operating the centers.

“They can check how we run it (My Home). There is no graft and corruption. Even Marivic Garces (PSWDO) should know because running the centers is under her supervision),” said Magpale.

Magpale will officially end her term as Vice Governor on June 30.

Incumbent Governor Hilario Davide III will take over as Vice Governor, while Cebu Third District Representative Gwendolyn Garcis will have her comeback as Governor of Cebu. / celr