Hyperbaric oxygen therapy now available at CDU Hospital 

Cebu City, Philippines—The Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU) Hospital is leading the way in changing a hospital’s image as not just a place for the sick but also a place for wellness.

This as CDU Hospital launched the multi-person hyperbaric chamber for hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) during the opening of the Center for Hyperbaric Medicine on May 24, 2019.

Dr. Potenciano “Yong” Larrazabal III told Cebu Daily News Digital said the move is part of his plan to change the way people look at hospitals.

“I want to change the concept that you go to the hospital not because you are sick. So one way of dealing with this is treating the hospital holistically,” he said.

That is why the hospital opened the Center for Hyperbaric Medicine aside from the Plastic Surgery Center, Aesthetic Center, and Dental Institute.

The HBOT improves blood circulation and oxygen in the body. It treats patients and children with autism. This is also beneficial to adults as it helps improve memory.

“Two treatments for the next three months will improve your outlook. You feel energized and can sleep well,” he added.

The multi-person hyperbaric chamber can accommodate eight persons.

The therapy is open to all ages. Regular rate is at P8,000 per session but the hospital currently offers a promo of P5,000 per session.

Clients can stay for one hour and thirty minutes inside the chamber.

“You can sleep or have a conversation with your friends. You can bring a book inside,” he added.

The HBOT is being handled by trained professionals led by Dr. Hilario Cabaitan III, a member of Undersea Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS).

Before the procedure starts, a check-up should be done by an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) doctor to address ear and nose problems such as sinusitis and ruptured eardrum.

Other precautions observed before the procedure include no wearing jewelry, no bringing of electronic devices, lotions, make-up, or any flammable material. /bmjo