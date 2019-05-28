Don Bosco Cup: Cañada shows way for Batch 2004-2005

Cebu City, Philippines—Former pro Jerick Cañada continues to dominate the competition in Division 2 of the Don Bosco Cup 2019 as he had another incredible outing to lead 2004-2005 past 2008-2009, 88-83, last Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the Don Bosco gym in Punta Princesa.

The former Blackwater Elite guard, who just turned 31 on Monday, May 27, 2019, had 35 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and four steals, to help his team climb back from a 52-65 deficit heading to the fourth canto. In all, 2004-2005 outscored their opponents, 36-18, in the final period to hack out the hard-earned win.

Evan Perez helped out with 16, Joirene Salcedo added 14 while Fritcy Cabatino had 12 for 2004-2005.

In other Division 2 games, Angelo del Campo had 35 points and eight rebounds to push 2015 past 2016, 77-76.

Over in Division 1, Giovanni Canceko had 28 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to lead 1997 to a 73-52 win over 1995. Haresh Vergara also put up a double-double performance of 20 points and 10 rebounds to help give 1999 a 53-48 victory over 1998.

And finally, Steve Nacua tallied 26 points and 12 rebounds to power 1996 to an overwhelming 94-45 win over 2002-2003. /bmjo