Lawaan III councilor takes place of slain barangay captain Bartelic

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Barangay Councilor Regie Marababol took his oath of office this morning, May 28, as the new Lawaan III barangay captain to replace slain barangay captain Jimmy Bartelic.

Talisay City Mayor Eduardo Gullas administered the oath of Marababol, who is the barangay’s number one councilor.

The oath-taking ceremony was held two days after Bartelic, who was killed by a retired US marine, was laid to rest.

A Facebook post by the Office of the Mayor, Talisay City, Cebu quoted Marababol saying that with his assumption as the new Lawaan III barangay captain, he also wanted to appoint Bartelic’s widow, Anecita, as his replacement in the barangay council.

While admitting that he will never be able to match Bartelic’s leadership qualities, Marababol made a commitment to continue the delivery of the best quality of service that their constituents deserve.

“United gihapon me ug among ipadayon ang mga damgo ni Kap. Jimmy alang sa katawhan sa Lawaan III,” Marababol said.

(We, (at the barangay council) remains united to continue the dreams of Captain Jimmy for the good of the residents of Lawaan III.)