Ninth placer in CPA licensure exam: ‘I never received honor recognition since elementary’

Cebu City, Philippines—An aspiring lawyer is now a step closer in realizing his long-time dream.

Jimwell I. Sitoy, 21, who hails from Cordova town in Cebu, took the 9th spot in the Certified Public Accountants Licensure Examination (CPALE) held last May 12, 19, and 20, 2019.

The Professional Regulations Commission (PRC) announced the results on Monday afternoon, May 27, 2019.

Sitoy, a graduate of Bachelor of Science in Accountancy at the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM), was one of the 1,699 who passed the May exam.

Sitoy graduated last March 2018 but decided not to take the board examinations right away in October 2018 because he wanted to take the time in reviewing for the board examination.

“I did self-review. But while reviewing, there really was no pressure at all, or at least I did not feel it,” Sitoy said. “I wanted it (to pass) so bad to be honest.”

According to the Cebuano, being part of the top 10 of the CPALE is the highlight of his life so far.

“Since elementary never have I received honor recognition,” he said with a laugh. “But I’m proud that I was a school writer, a debater, and a quiz bowler. All because I wanted to be someone.”

Sitoy is the youngest of two siblings. He said he is thankful to his parents, Norgelito Sitoy and Aileen Sitoy, for making ends meet for a chance to achieve his dreams.

Norgelito is a municipal employee in Cordova while Aileen is a housewife.

“I wanted to be a scholar but was never worthy. Papa has a stable job, which does not fit in the ‘low-income family household’ I guess. But Papa had to pull tons of loans to push me through college.”

In an interview with Cebu Daily News Digital, Sitoy shared that one of the challenges he had to face while studying was having to travel back and forth to Cordova every day.

But nothing could stop Sitoy from achieving his dreams, especially for his family.

Now, Sitoy plans to work for a big company before he proceeds to take up law.

After learning about the results Monday night, Sitoy paid a visit to the Simala Shrine in Sibonga town southern Cebu for thanksgiving. /bmjo