Tuburan police: Help us to identify 2 burnt bodies found in Brgy Putat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are encouraging those, who have missing relatives, to visit the Tuburan Police Station and help them identify two unidentified bodies found in a secluded area in Sitio Matnog, Barangay Putat, Tuburan, a town 91.8 km north of Cebu City.

Police Staff Sergeant Joelymar Gilbuena,Tuburan Police Station desk officer, told CDN Digital in a phone interview on Tuesday, May 28, those, who would want to help us identify the bodies could have a DNA sample taken from them.

Gilbuena said they had already sent a request for autopsy and for DNA testing of the bodies to the Police Crime Laboratory in Cebu City to find out what happened to them and to help identify them.

Gilbuena said that the two decomposing bodies were found by Nelson Arnado, 48, who reported what he found to police at past 5 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28.

He said that the bodies were found over a kilometer away from the highway and that they were burned.

They were both face down when found, and their bodies had already turned dark in color.

A team of Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) arrived to assess the area, and obtained samples from the bodies.

A request for autopsy and for DNA testing has been filed to the Police Crime Laboratory to find out what happened.

One of the bodies was found to be handcuffed. The bodies were sent to St. Peters funeral homes.

Gilbuena also said that there were no reported missing persons in their station.

“So far we had no reported missing persons, ever since the elections,” said Gilbuena.

He also said that the area was a secluded one and it was one area where people would seldom pass by./dbs