Filipino janitor in Canada wins $7M lotto but won’t quit his job

SURREY, British Columbia — Vito Halasan, a Filipino, won $7 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot, but he won’t quit his job as a janitor. He will scale down his hours.

Halasan’s ticket matched all six Lotto numbers in the April 27, 2019 draw, only a few days after celebrating his 58th birthday, according to a BCLC press release.

Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m. (PT).

Halasan excitedly called his daughter after realizing his big win. She said, “He sat me down at the table. And then he whispered really quietly to me that he won $7 million dollars. I didn’t believe him. We had to check online several times.”

With three kids and four grandchildren, Halasan’s wants to give his family the life they had dreamed of since moving to Canada from the Philippines in 2009.

“I buy lottery tickets so I can dream,” Halasan said in the BCLC press release. “I dream of being able to take care of my kids and make their future better. Now we’ll be able to buy a nice house for my children and grandchildren.”