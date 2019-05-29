Llenes’ counsel no show: Court orders reset of Silawan murder case arraignment

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Renato Llenes, 42, said he was prepared to enter a guilty plea for the murder of Christine Lee Silawan.

But his arraignment that was scheduled at 8:30 a.m. today, May 29, at Branch 70 of the Lapu-Lapu City Regional Trial Court was moved to June 7 because he did not have a legal counsel to represent him in court.

In an interview after today’s court proceedings, Llenes said there seems to have been a miscommunication between him and his counsel, lawyer Manuel Degolacion, on the venue of the court hearing.

Nevertheless, Llenes said he is ready to admit to the crime which he committed and face the verdict of the court.

Llenes earlier admitted to killing the church collector whose body was found in a vacant lot in Barangay Bankal, Lapu-Lapu City early morning on April 11, 2019.

“Andam na ko… Akoa man gyung sala. Ang ako lang, mapasaylo unta ko nila,” Llenes said.

(I am ready to face whatever punishment awaits because it was really my fault. All that I wish for now that they will forgive me.)/dcb