Maayo Hotel Earns 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence

Maayo Hotel, the first wellness hotel in the Visayas announced today that it has received a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence.

The achievement celebrates businesses that are consistently excellent–having earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients include restaurants, accommodations and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience.

“Maayo Hotel is honored and proud to be a recipient of a 2019 Certificate of Excellence,” says General Manager Karen Mendoza. “Only a small percentage of business achieve this accolade, and this would not have been possible without passion, dedication and contribution of each individual employee at Maayo Hotel. The 5-star reviews speak volumes and all these centers around one thing—consistent and impeccable customer service,” GM Karen continues.

This coveted accolade recognizes businesses with consistently high ratings on Trip Advisor. “TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2019 Certificate of Excellence, which for nearly a decade has celebrated businesses that have consistently received positive ratings from travelers and diners on the world’s largest travel platform,” said Neela Pal, Vice President of Brand, TripAdvisor. “This recognition allows us to publicly recognize businesses that are actively taking into account customer feedback to help travelers confidently experience the most highly reviewedplaces to eat, stay, and explore.”

Since Maayo Hotel opened its doors to the public October of 2017, it has maintained its excellent and satisfactory rating from its guests. In Trip Advisor, Maayo Hotel earned 4.8 out of 5 stars and is considered #1 of 14 hotels in Mandaue City.

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.