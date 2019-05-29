Families, cops wait for DNA test results to identify bodies found in Tuburan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It might take at least four weeks for two families to know if the two unidentified burnt bodies found in a secluded area in Sitio Matnog, Barangay Putat, Tuburan town on May 28 are their relatives or not.

Police Master Sergeant Mark Joseph Toring, lead investigator of the case, told CDN Digital in a phone interview on May 29, that the test results of the DNA taken from the two families at the Police Crime Laboratory on May 29, would have to be released at least four weeks later.

Read more: Tuburan police: Help us to identify 2 burnt bodies found in Brgy Putat

Toring said this was because the DNA test matching between those of the families and the bodies would be done at the Police national headquarters in Camp Crame in Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, autopsy results conducted on the evening of May 28 from the Crime Lab had yet to be released pending the positive identification of the two bodies.

Toring said that whoever did the crime must have had an extreme grudge against the victims.

“Partially burned gyud (the two bodies) maka ingon gyud ta nga medyo naa gyuy kalagot gyud ang nag buhat ato,” said Toring.

(The bodies were partially burned. We can say that the person who did this was really angry at them.)

He said they would have to wait for the positive identification of the bodies before they would start pinpointing possible suspects and the motive of the crime.

Toring also said that the bodies might have been dead for three to five days before they were found.

With the recent incident, Toring said that they may need to strengthen their gathering of intelligence reports aside from the already intensified security measures in Tuburan Town./dbs