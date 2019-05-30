DepEd Cebu launches integrated, gender-sensitive curriculum 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) in Cebu Province has launched a wholistic and gender-sensitive approach for learners.

Dubbed the Integrated Curriculum for Cebuano Learners to Engage for Better Understanding or iC-Cebu, the new learning approach looks at a more participative way in teaching basic education learners.

The iC-Cebu will make use of multidisciplinary, interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary approaches in teaching.

During its launching on Thursday, May 30, 2019, Cebu Provincial Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Rhea Mar Angtud said they will be training master teachers in the province to implement the iC-Cebu in teaching subject areas in basic education.

“In teaching the subject areas [through multidisciplinary approach], there is a theme and the discussions will revolve on a theme; then [for the interdisciplinary], there are skills that will be taught that can be applied in all the subject areas so that learning will be facilitated,” Angtud said.

The transdisciplinary approach in iC-Cebu will focus on a project-based learning approach, where students will be given more explorative and participative opportunities.

Being gender-sensitive, Angtud said iC-Cebu also looks at giving equal opportunities for male and female students in all learning areas as well as erasing stereotypes among students.

“Tanan opportunities, ma-babayi o ma-lalaki, matagaan. Wagtangon pod nato ang hunahuna nga Math gani lalaki ra ang maayo ana unya English, babayi ra ang maayo,” Angtud added. /bmjo

(All will be given opportunities, weather to a girl or to a boy. We want to remove the impression like boys are good in math and girls are good in english.) /bmjo

Photo: DepEd Cebu held the launching of iC-Cebu at the DepEd Ecotech Center in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City on May 30.